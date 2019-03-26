wrestling / News
The Revival Member Scott Dawson Reportedly Said to Fan in AEW Shirt ‘I’ll See You in May’
– As previously reported, a photo surfaced this week of The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) posing for a photo with a fan wearing an AEW shirt a recent WWE live event in New York. Dave Meltzer spoke about the incident and the contracts for The Revival on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer claimed on The Revival, “I don’t know this, but they sure sound like they want to be out as quick as they can.” Also, it appears there was a bit more interaction with the fan in an AEW shirt other than just posing for a photo.
Meltzer offered more details on what happened with the photo of the fan with the AEW shirt at the house show. According to Meltzer’s account, Scott Dawson walked up to the fan with the AEW shirt and said, “I’ll see you in May.” He added that their contracts with the WWE will expire in April 2020.
