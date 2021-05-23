wrestling / News
Revolution Pro Releases Statement on Status of Will Ospreay as British Heavyweight Champion
– As previously reported, Will Ospreay is dealing with a neck injury that has forced him to relinquish the IWGP World Heavyweight title. Yesterday, the Revolution Pro Wrestling Twitter account responded to a fan question on how Ospreay’s injury will affect his reign with the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship. Per the the statement:
“Too early to say. Our situation is very different to NJ. No immediate changes need to be made as we hadn’t factored any title defences for first shows back. Time will tell. But we’ve spoken to Will & he will likely address the situation in person at one of our first shows back.”
You can view that tweet below. Per New Japan, Ospreay suffered a neck injury during his match with Shingo Takagi at the Wrestling Dontaku event on May 4 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Too early to say. Our situation is very different to NJ. No immediate changes need to be made as we hadn't factored any title defences for first shows back. Time will tell. But we've spoken to Will & he will likely address the situation in person at one of our first shows back https://t.co/Y1pfiOZlkh
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) May 21, 2021
