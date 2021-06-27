Revolution Pro Vacates British Women’s Title Due to NXT UK Tryouts, New Matchup Set for Title

– Revolution Pro Wrestling has announced that the decision was made to vacate the British Women’s Championship. This is due to champion Jamie Hayter and scheduled challenger Skye Smitson receiving NXT UK tryouts, which they have opted to accept.

As a result, the title was declared vacant, and Revolution Pro has booked a new matchup to crown a new undisputed champion. Gisele Shaw and Zoe Lucas, the last two women who held the title, will face off to crown a new champion at next Sunday’s Live At The Cockpit 51.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 4. The show will be available to watch within 48 hours at RPWOnDemand.com. RPW wished both Hayter and Smitson luck with their NXT UK tryouts.

