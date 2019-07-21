Revolution Pro Wrestling Announces Tournament For IWGP Tag Team Title Shot

– Revolution Pro Wrestling is hosting a tag team tournament, with the winners getting a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The tournament will kick off on August 4th with the first round matches, with the following matches announced so far:

– Gabriel Kidd & Shaun Jackson vs. Kenneth Halfpenny & Brendan White

– Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. The Rascalz (Dez Xavier & Zach Wentz)

– Dan Maloney & MK McKinnan vs. Team White Wolf (A-Kid & Carlos Romo)

One more match will be announced soon. The winners move on to NJPW Royal Quest for a shot at the titles, currently held by The Guerrillas of Destiny.