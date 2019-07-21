wrestling / News
Revolution Pro Wrestling Announces Tournament For IWGP Tag Team Title Shot
– Revolution Pro Wrestling is hosting a tag team tournament, with the winners getting a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The tournament will kick off on August 4th with the first round matches, with the following matches announced so far:
– Gabriel Kidd & Shaun Jackson vs. Kenneth Halfpenny & Brendan White
– Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. The Rascalz (Dez Xavier & Zach Wentz)
– Dan Maloney & MK McKinnan vs. Team White Wolf (A-Kid & Carlos Romo)
One more match will be announced soon. The winners move on to NJPW Royal Quest for a shot at the titles, currently held by The Guerrillas of Destiny.
The Road To Royal Quest Begins…
A big opportunity awaits a RevPro Tag Team! pic.twitter.com/h7TG9j99U3
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 17, 2019
