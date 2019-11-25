wrestling / News
Revolution Pro Wrestling British J-Cup Results: PAC Battles Michael Oku, More
– Revolution Pro Wrestling held their British J-Cup show on Sunday at York Hall in London, featuring PAC battling Michael Oku and more. The results were, per PWInsider:
* El Phantasmo pinned Senza Volto in a tournament match after interference from Hikuleo. Shota Umino made the save on Volto after the match.
* Robbie Eagles beat Barbaro Cavernario by submission in a tournament match.
* Michael Oku pinned Rocky Romero in a tournament match.
* PAC beat Amazing Red after the Black Arrow and Brutalizer submission in a tournament match.
* Ren Narita beat Brendan White by submission in a tournament match.
* Rev Pro British Tag Team Champions Rampage Brown and Great-O-Kharn beat Southside Wrestling Tag Team Champions Speedball Mike Bailey and Mao when Brown pinned Mao in a tag titles unification match.
* Bonesaw and Corvin came out after and set up challenge for the tag titles on the Dec. 15 show.
They aired a video of Mad Kurt challenging Minoru Suzuki to a match on Dec. 15.
* Gisele Shaw beat Tessa Blanchard by submission. Shaw’s mouth was bloody after and Blanchard had a cut under an eye.
* British J-Cup Tournament Finals 4-Way Elimination Match:
* Michael Oku beat PAC by Disqualification when PAC used a chair as a weapon.
* El Phantasmo pinned Robbie Eagles after a low blow.
* Oku beat El Phantasmo by submission to win the tournament.
PAC attacked Oku after and destroyed the J-Cup. They will have a match against each other on Dec. 15.
