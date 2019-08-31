wrestling / News
Revolution Pro Wrestling Summer Sizzler Results: Will Ospreay vs. David Starr, More
– Revolution Pro Wrestling held their Summer Sizzler show on Friday night in Bethnal Green, Greater London featuring Will Ospreay vs. David Starr and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Dark Match: Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks defeat Carlos Romo, Dan Magee & Kurtis Chapman
* Gabriel Kidd defeats Shaun Jackson
* Rob Lias defeats TK Cooper by Count Out
* CCK (Chris Brookes & Jonathan Gresham) vs. Dan Moloney & MK McKinnan ended in a No Contest after Gresham suffered an apparent injury
* SANADA defeats Hikuleo and Mike Bailey and Robbie Eagles and Rocky Romero and Senza Volto.
* Road To Royal Quest Tag Team Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeat Josh Bodom & Sha Samuels. Aussie Open will challenge Guerrillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Titles at NJPW Royal Quest.
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: El Phantasmo (c) defeats Michael Oku
* Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada
* Career Versus Control Of RevPro: Will Ospreay [Control Of RevPro] defeats David Starr [Career]
@rainmakerXokada In The House.@RevProUK Summer Sizzler, 30th August 2019.#NJPW #RevProUK #SummerSizzler pic.twitter.com/cR2ASJ4g4m
— EyesoftheFan (@EyesoftheF) August 31, 2019
Part 2 @Tama_Tonga @TangaloaNJPW #revpro #SummerSizzler #njpwroyalquest pic.twitter.com/90xvWIXIET
— Mazahir Fazel – SilentDeadmanX (@FazelMazahir) August 31, 2019
Minoru Suzuki and Kazuchika Okada met in the ring @RevProUK 's #SummerSizzler to sign their contract for the Copper Box and #NJPWRoyalQuest!
Check out their comments, and the chaotic scenes that unfolded!https://t.co/4arnnwqKeY pic.twitter.com/mlWntBJG69
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 31, 2019
A few pics from @RevProUK #SummerSizzler tonight at York Hall – more on Instagram but a good show all round, particularly the last two matches!#wrestling #britwres #revpro #njpw pic.twitter.com/pWNXIPC4nn
— Tom Girard (@TomGirard) August 31, 2019
