Revolution Pro Wrestling Summer Sizzler Results: Will Ospreay vs. David Starr, More

– Revolution Pro Wrestling held their Summer Sizzler show on Friday night in Bethnal Green, Greater London featuring Will Ospreay vs. David Starr and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Dark Match: Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks defeat Carlos Romo, Dan Magee & Kurtis Chapman

* Gabriel Kidd defeats Shaun Jackson

* Rob Lias defeats TK Cooper by Count Out

* CCK (Chris Brookes & Jonathan Gresham) vs. Dan Moloney & MK McKinnan ended in a No Contest after Gresham suffered an apparent injury

* SANADA defeats Hikuleo and Mike Bailey and Robbie Eagles and Rocky Romero and Senza Volto.

* Road To Royal Quest Tag Team Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeat Josh Bodom & Sha Samuels. Aussie Open will challenge Guerrillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Titles at NJPW Royal Quest.

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: El Phantasmo (c) defeats Michael Oku

* Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada

* Career Versus Control Of RevPro: Will Ospreay [Control Of RevPro] defeats David Starr [Career]