Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches are set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including a Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale. AEW has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale: Teams TBA
* Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno
