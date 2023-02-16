wrestling / News

Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 2-15-23 Image Credit: AEW

Two matches are set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including a Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale. AEW has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale: Teams TBA
* Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

