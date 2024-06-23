REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors 3 Results: New REVOLVER Champion Crowned, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held its Cage of Horrors 3 show on Saturday night, with a new Champion crowned and more. You can see the results below from the Clive, Iowa show, per Cagematch.net:

* Jake Something def. Crash Jaxon

* Marina Shafir def. Fulton

* The Crew def. Ace Austin & Jake Crist

* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: Good Lucha Things def. Bang And Matthews

* Frat House Rules Match: RED def. Alpha Sigma Sigma

* PWR Remix Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. Lio Rush and Myron Reed

* Danhausen and Paul Walter Hauser def. Damian Chambers

* REVOLVER Championship Match: Ace Austin def. Alex Shelley

* Cage Of Horrors Match: Mance Warner def. 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice

At Cage of Horrors "Emmy Award Winning Actor" Paul Walter Hauser & AEW/ROH Danhausen defeated Damian Chambers in a Handicap Match #RevolverCage pic.twitter.com/AtayajgVV8 — Christopher (@Christo79744616) June 23, 2024

#TNAWrestling Ace Austin is the new #WrestlingRevolver champion Defeated former TNA world Champion Alex Shelly to becoming the champion🔥#RevolverCage pic.twitter.com/f7M2hx2Zsd — Christopher (@Christo79744616) June 23, 2024