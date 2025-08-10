wrestling / News
REVOLVER Jerry Lynn Invitational Night 1 Results 8.9.25: Dayton Street Fight, More
Wrestling REVOLVER held their Jerry Lynn Invitational last night featuring Zachary Wentz, Priscilla Kelly, Rich Swann and more. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show below (per Fightful):
* Jerry Lynn Invitational Opening Round Wildcard Scramble Match: Alan Angels def. Brick Savage, Facade, Jeffrey John, Crash Jaxon and Juni Underwood
* Killer Kelly def. Katie Arquette
* Opening Round Jerry Lynn Invitational Match: Rich Swann def. Jake Crist, BDE & Brent Oakley
* Opening Round Jerry Lynn Invitational Match: Ninja Mack def. Gringo Loco & Dante Leon
* Opening Round Jerry Lynn Invitational Match: Zachary Wentz def. Priscilla Kelly
* Dayton Street Fight: Krule def. Big Dick Meyers
