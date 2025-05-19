REVOLVER Let Us Cook Results 5.18.25: Myron Reed Defends World Title, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held their Let Us Cook show on Sunday night, with Myron Reed in action and more. You can see the results below from the Dayton, Ohio show, which aired on Triller TV+, per Fightful:

* Dante Leon & Tye or Die def. JJ Garrett & Latinos Most Wanted

* Pick Your Poison Match: Joe Alonzo def. Rich Swann

* Pick Your Poison Match: Rhino def. Matthew Palmer

* Wrestling Revolver World Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Sig def. The Macabre

* Four Corner Mayhem Match: Trey Miguel def. Juni Underwood, Jeffrey John, and Dark Pledge

* Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Crash Jaxon

* No Holds Barred Match: Damian Chambers def. Ace Austin

* Wrestling Revolver World Championship Street Fight: Myron Reed (w/ Killer Kelly) (c) def. BDE