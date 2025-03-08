REVOLVER No More Sorrow Results 3.6.25: Myron Reed Defends World Title, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held their No More Sorrow show on Thursday, with Myron Reed defending the company’s top title and more. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show below, per Fightful:

* Revolver World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Steve Maclin def. Gringo Loco

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Rachel Armstrong

* BDE Open Challenge: Jake Crist def. BDE

* Revolver World Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Sig def. First Cla$$

* Revolver Eliminator Match Phase 1: JJ Garrett, Dante Leon, Jeffrey John, Dark Pledge & Rohit Raju def. Tie or Dye, Juni Underwood, Nathan Davis & Bigg Pound

* Revolver Eliminator Match Phase 2 Battle Royale: Rohit Raju & Dark Pledge def. JJ Garrett, Dante Leon & Jeffrey John

* Revolver Eliminator Match Phase 3: Dark Pledge def. Rohit Raju

* Revolver Remix Championship Match: Crash Jaxon def. Alan Angels

* Krule & DreadKNOT def. Ace Austin & Damian Chambers

* Revolver World Championship Match: Myron Reed def. Zachary Wentz