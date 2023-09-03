REVOLVER Redacted 4Ever Results: Jake Crist Battles Alex Colon, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held their Redacted 4Ever show on Saturday night, featuring Jake Crist defending the REVOLVER Championship and more. You can see the results from the Clive, Iowa show, which aired on FITE, below courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Mike Bailey def. Shun Skywalker

* Marina Shafir def. Jessicka

* Zachary Wentz def. Alan Angels, Crash Jaxon, and Masha Slamovich

* Xtreme Rules Match: Damian Chambers def. Tommy Dreamer

* Breeze def. Dan The Dad and Matthew Palmer

* Ace Austin def. JT Dunn

* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: The Second Gear Crew def. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin & Eric Young

* REVOLVER Championship No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match: Jake Crist def. Alex Colon