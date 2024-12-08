wrestling / News
REVOLVER Season Finale 2024 Results: New REVOLVER Champion Crowned, More
Wrestling Revolver’s 2024 Season Finale took place on Saturday, with the promotion crowning a new champion and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful):
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose def. Myron Reed
* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. Dante Leon & Jake Crist
* PWR Remix Championship Open Scramble Match: Jake Something def. Crash Jaxon, Damian Chambers, JJ Garrett, and Lince Dorado
* Iowa Street Fight: The Crew def. Bird Law
* Krule def. Masha Slamovich
* REVOLVER Championship Match: Ace Austin def. Matt Cardona
* REVOLVER Championship Match: Myron Reed def. Ace Austin
* PWR Tag Team Championship No Rope Barbwire Match: Alpha Sigma Sigma def. RED
I didn’t know it was possible to surf in Iowa in December, but @ChuckMambo finds a way and @PureTKC adds some innovative offense! #RevolverFINALE pic.twitter.com/nlIogTeC7X
— Swilliams4752 (@Swilliams2317) December 8, 2024
OMG!! @Chinn_Ref Flys Through The Ropes On To @LuchadorLD For Messing With Him!!@PWRevolver #RevolverFINALE pic.twitter.com/cZOvDJeasi
— Tyler Wrestles (@TylerWrestles) December 8, 2024
Myron Reed is cashing in for Revolver world championship! And New Revolver World Champion, Myron Reed!!! @PWRevolver #RevolverFINALE pic.twitter.com/3t6mCJzWVX
— Tori Hilchen (@HilchenTori) December 8, 2024
