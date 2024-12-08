REVOLVER Season Finale 2024 Results: New REVOLVER Champion Crowned, More

Wrestling Revolver’s 2024 Season Finale took place on Saturday, with the promotion crowning a new champion and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful):

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose def. Myron Reed

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. Dante Leon & Jake Crist

* PWR Remix Championship Open Scramble Match: Jake Something def. Crash Jaxon, Damian Chambers, JJ Garrett, and Lince Dorado

* Iowa Street Fight: The Crew def. Bird Law

* Krule def. Masha Slamovich

* REVOLVER Championship Match: Ace Austin def. Matt Cardona

* REVOLVER Championship Match: Myron Reed def. Ace Austin

* PWR Tag Team Championship No Rope Barbwire Match: Alpha Sigma Sigma def. RED

I didn’t know it was possible to surf in Iowa in December, but @ChuckMambo finds a way and @PureTKC adds some innovative offense! #RevolverFINALE pic.twitter.com/nlIogTeC7X — Swilliams4752 (@Swilliams2317) December 8, 2024