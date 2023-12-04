wrestling / News
REVOLVER Season Finale Results 12.2.23: Ortiz Takes On Bryan Keith, More
Wrestling REVOLVER held its Season Finale show on Saturday night featuring Ortiz vs. Bryan Keith and more. You can check out the full results from the Clive, Iowa show, which aired on FITE, below (per Fightful):
* REVOLVER Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Gringo Loco
* Grizzled Young Veterans def. The Rascalz
* Killer Kelly def. Emi Sakura
* Masaaki Mochizuki def. Mike Bailey
* Golden Ticket Scramble: Ace Austin def. Alan Angels, Brent Oakley, Jake Something, KC Jacobs, Matthew Palmer, and Pledge
* Ortiz def. Bryan Keith
* Jessicka & Sami Callihan def. The Unit (Damian Chambers & JT Dunn)
* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: R.E.D. def. The Second Gear Crew
Looks like R.E.D. bought the ticket @ThrashJustice but I don’t think they’re enjoying the ride! #RevolverFINALE pic.twitter.com/TAps5a0Qn8
— Swilliams4752 (@Swilliams2317) December 3, 2023
REVOLVER WORLD TAG TITLE MATCH: (c) "RED" Steve Maclin, RSP & Alex Colon w/ Killer Kelly Vs. "SGC" Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders was the beautiful violence we all love! Part 2#RevolverFINALE pic.twitter.com/PdViuCpEUl
— Tyler Wrestles (@TylerWrestles) December 3, 2023
