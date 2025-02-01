REVOLVER Square Game Results 1.31.25: Myron Reed Defends Revolver World Title, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held its latest event Square Game event on Friday, with the World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Indianapolis show below, per PWPonderings:

* Gringo Loco def. Jake Crist

* AJ Francis, KC Navarro, & Rich Swann def. BDE & Alpha Sigma Sigma

* Masha Slamovich def. Ace Austin

* Tommy Dreamer def. Damian Chambers

* Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship Scramble Match: Crash Jaxon def. Dex Royal, Brayden Lee, Jeffrey John, Dark Pledge, & Leon Ruffin

* Indy Street Fight:: Steve Maclin def. Paul Walter Hauser

* Wrestling Revolver World Championship Match: Myron Reed (c) def. Trey Miguel