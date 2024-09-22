wrestling / News
REVOLVER Tales From The Ring 7 Results 9.21.24: Ace Austin Defends REVOLVER Title, More
Wrestling REVOLVER held their Tales From the Ring 7 show on Saturday night and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Clive, Iowa show below, per Cagematch.net:
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey def. Matthew Palmer
* Damian Chambers def. Brayden Lee
* PWR Remix Championship Match: Lince Dorado def. Jake Crist
* PWR Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: RED def. Alpha Sigma Sigma, The Rascalz, and The Dub Club
* Sudden Death Scramble Match: Vincent Nothing def. Dante Leon, Jessicka Havok, JJ Garrett and an unknown competitor
* Elijah def. Myron Reed
* REVOLVER Championship Match: Ace Austin def. Robbie Eagles
* Monster’s Brawl Match: Krule def. Atticus Cogar and Crash Jaxon and Rickey Shane Page