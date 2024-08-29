REVOLVER Taste of Truth Results 8.24.24: Ace Austin Defends Title, More

REVOLVER Taste of Truth took place over the weekend, with Ace Austin defending the REVOLVER Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show below, per Fightful:

* Mike Bailey def. Josh Alexander

* Marina Shafir def. Damian Chambers

* Brothers Of Funstruction def. Bang And Matthews

* PWR Remix Championship Match: Lince Dorado def. Gringo Loco

* RED (Alex Colon, Dark Pledge & Steve Maclin) def. Atticus Cogar, Crash Jaxon & KC Jacobs

* JCW American Championship Match: Caleb Konley def. Facade, Fulton, Jeffrey John, Robert Martyr and Simon Gotch

* Matt Riddle def. Myron Reed

* REVOLVER Championship Match: Ace Austin def. Jake Something & Robbie Eagles

* Bare Boards And Bullrope Death Match Match: Jake Crist def. Matthew Palmer

TNA X-Division Champion @SpeedballBailey is one of the greatest high-flyers and the best kick master in pro wrestling with a fast strong technique. It was great meeting this legend at #RevolverFIGHT #RevolverTASTE. 🔥👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XpiTEfFL5p — Javan Brown (@javan_brown94) August 26, 2024