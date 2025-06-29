wrestling / News

REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament Results 6.28.25: KJ Orso & More Compete

June 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament Image Credit: Wrestling REVOLVER

Wrestling REVOLVER held its Texas Title Tournament show on Saturday, with the inaugural Texas Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Triller TV-airing show, which took place in Bedford, Texas, below (per Cagematch.net):

* REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament First Round Match: KJ Orso def. Vert Vixen

* REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament First Round Match: Brick Savage def. Exodus Prime

* REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament First Round Match: JD Griffey def. Stephen Wolf

* REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament First Round Match: Delynn Cavens def. Damo McCullough

* REVOLVER Remix Title Open Invite Scramble Match: AJ Francis def. Adam Green, Demo Diamond, Gabe Wilder, Josiah Jean, LVJ, Phil Noir and Sky de Lacrimosa

* REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament Semi Final Match: JD Griffey def. Delynn Cavens

* REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Brick Savage def. KJ Orso

* Two Count Challenge Tag Team Match: Tye Or Die def. Sons Of Mayhem and Surf And Turf

* REVOLVER Texas Title Tournament Final Match: Brick Savage def. JD Griffey

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Revolver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading