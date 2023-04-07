wrestling / News
REVOLVER THURSDAY Full Results 04.06.2023: Alex Shelley & Jake Crist In PWR Remix Championship Headliner, More
The REVOLVER THURSDAY event was hosted by Pro Wrestling REVOLVER on April 6 in Dayton, Ohio. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
* JT Dunn (w/ Phil Stamper) defeated Myron Reed
* Chris Sabin defeated Bryan Keith
* Bird Law (Mike Bailey & Veda Scott) defeated Fuck Around And Find Out (Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin)
* Sudden Death Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Cole Radrick and Damian Chambers (w/ John E. Bravo) and Jeffrey John and Logan James (w/ Phil Stamper) and Tyler Matrix (w/ Phil Stamper)
* Madman Fulton (w/ Matthew Rehwoldt) defeated Crash Jaxon
* Miyu Yamashita defeated Allie Katch (w/ JT Dunn & Phil Stamper)
* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: The ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (w/ Gia Miller) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
* PWR Remix Championship Match: Alex Shelley (w/ Chris Sabin) defeated Jake Crist (w/ Bobby Olsen)
violence everywhere #RevolverTHURSDAY pic.twitter.com/RDEFaTI7kR
— Logan (@marth555) April 7, 2023
#RevolverTHURSDAY @miyu_tjp just dumped @AllieKATCH pic.twitter.com/tCaMSu7HnJ
— Logan (@marth555) April 7, 2023
Great exchange from @TheJakeCrist and @fakekinkade #RevolverTHURSDAY pic.twitter.com/qs4nIvW3d3
— Logan (@marth555) April 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Shaul Guerrero Issues Statement On Situation With Sister and Mother, Confirms Some of Sherilyn’s Accusations
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Walking Out Before WrestleMania 31, Working With Roman Reigns Then
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Having Cody Rhodes Lose at WrestleMania Was ‘The Worst Possible Ending’
- Vickie Guerrero’s Daughter Accuses Stepfather of Sexual Assault, Vickie Responds and Attacks Her