REVOLVER THURSDAY Full Results 04.06.2023: Alex Shelley & Jake Crist In PWR Remix Championship Headliner, More

The REVOLVER THURSDAY event was hosted by Pro Wrestling REVOLVER on April 6 in Dayton, Ohio. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* JT Dunn (w/ Phil Stamper) defeated Myron Reed

* Chris Sabin defeated Bryan Keith

* Bird Law (Mike Bailey & Veda Scott) defeated Fuck Around And Find Out (Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin)

* Sudden Death Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Cole Radrick and Damian Chambers (w/ John E. Bravo) and Jeffrey John and Logan James (w/ Phil Stamper) and Tyler Matrix (w/ Phil Stamper)

* Madman Fulton (w/ Matthew Rehwoldt) defeated Crash Jaxon

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Allie Katch (w/ JT Dunn & Phil Stamper)

* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: The ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (w/ Gia Miller) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

* PWR Remix Championship Match: Alex Shelley (w/ Chris Sabin) defeated Jake Crist (w/ Bobby Olsen)