REVOLVER x HOG Results 4.5.24: Mustafa Ali Battles Amazing Red, More

Wrestling REVOLVER and House of Glory held their crossover show on Friday afternoon with Mustafa Ali in action and more. You can see the full results from the Philadelphia show, which aired on TrillerTV+, below (per Fightful):

* REVOLVER World Championship & HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana found Alex Shelley to a no contest.

* HOG Tag Team Championships: The Mane Event def. The Rascalz, Grizzled Young Veterans and R.E.D.

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Carlos Ramirez def. 1 Called Manders

* Masha Slamovich def. Mike Bailey

* Street Fight: Steve Maclin def. Charles Mason

* REVOLVER Remix Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. Myron Reed, KC Navarro, Nolo Kitano, Raheem Royal, Aigle Blanc and Ace Austin

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali def. The Amazing Red