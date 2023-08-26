wrestling / News

RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Results: Chris Jericho Attacks Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr Challenges Ospreay

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Image Credit: RevPro

Will Ospreay seemed to be the focus of everyone’s attention at RevPro’s 11 Year Anniversary event, where he was attacked by Chris Jericho. Elsewhere, Zack Sabre Jr. challenged Ospreay to a IWGP UK Championship match at NJPW Royal Quest III on October 14. Jericho and Ospreay will face each other at AEW All In tomorrow in Wembley Stadium. RevPro’s big event was held earlier today at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship #1 Contendership: Dani Luna def. Alexxis Falcon and Chantal Jordan and Maya Matthews and Mercedez Blaze and Rayne Leverkusen and Rhio and Safire Reed and Skye Blue and Sky Smitson

* Leon Slater def. Dan Moloney

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Connor Mills (c) def. Callum Newman and Jordon Breaks and Robbie X and Sha Samuels and Wild Boar

* JJ Gale def. Kosei Fujita

* El Phantasmo & Katsuyori Shibata def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd) (w/ Gedo)

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship: Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) (c) def. The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Luke Jacobs

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Alex Windsor (c) def. Hyan and Mickie James

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Michael Oku (w/ Amira) (c) def. Trent Seven (w /Levi Muir)

* Will Ospreay def. Shingo Takagi

