RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Results: Chris Jericho Attacks Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr Challenges Ospreay

Will Ospreay seemed to be the focus of everyone’s attention at RevPro’s 11 Year Anniversary event, where he was attacked by Chris Jericho. Elsewhere, Zack Sabre Jr. challenged Ospreay to a IWGP UK Championship match at NJPW Royal Quest III on October 14. Jericho and Ospreay will face each other at AEW All In tomorrow in Wembley Stadium. RevPro’s big event was held earlier today at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship #1 Contendership: Dani Luna def. Alexxis Falcon and Chantal Jordan and Maya Matthews and Mercedez Blaze and Rayne Leverkusen and Rhio and Safire Reed and Skye Blue and Sky Smitson

* Leon Slater def. Dan Moloney

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Connor Mills (c) def. Callum Newman and Jordon Breaks and Robbie X and Sha Samuels and Wild Boar

* JJ Gale def. Kosei Fujita

* El Phantasmo & Katsuyori Shibata def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd) (w/ Gedo)

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship: Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) (c) def. The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Luke Jacobs

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Alex Windsor (c) def. Hyan and Mickie James

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Michael Oku (w/ Amira) (c) def. Trent Seven (w /Levi Muir)

* Will Ospreay def. Shingo Takagi

Chris Jericho showed up at RevPro today and attacked Will Ospreay before their match at All In tomorrow! This is so cool! #AEW #AEWAllIn #RevPro pic.twitter.com/sFEKkJ0ZA3 — AEW Superfan (@SuperfanAew) August 26, 2023

Jericho then hit Ospreay over the head with a steel chair.🫣 #RevPro pic.twitter.com/x9zZKoGfUE — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 26, 2023

@zacksabrejr has challenged @WillOspreay for the IWGP UK Heavyweight Championship for ROYAL QUEST!!!!!!@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/3J8R7R1R5x — Reece | The Weekly Steelchair (@Devils_RiS1nG) August 26, 2023

Zack Sabre Jr. has just challenged Will Ospreay for the IWGP UK Heavyweight Championship at Royal Quest III, assuming he still has the title for that show!! pic.twitter.com/LCn1MnFTcR — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) August 26, 2023