RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Results: Saraya Appears, Multiple Title Changes

RevPro held their 12 Year Anniversary event earlier today at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Joshua James, Sha Samuels & Young Blood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima) defeat David Francisco, Goldenboy Santos & Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)

* Ethan Allen defeats Connor Mills

* Ricky Knight Jr. (w/ Saraya & Zak Knight) defeats Zozaya

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Will Kaven defeats Neon (c) and Cameron Khai and Dante Martin and El Phantasmo and Leon Slater to win the title.

* Tomohiro Ishii defeats JJ Gale

* No DQ: Cut Throat Collective (Alex Windsor, Lizzy Evo, Mercedez Blaze, Nina Samuels & Safire Reed) defeat Debbie Keitel, Gisele Shaw, Kanji, Nightshade & Rhio

* Gabe Kidd defeats Donovan Dijak

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships: Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeat Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c)

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Mina Shirakawa defeats Dani Luna (c)

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeats Hechicero

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Luke Jacobs defeats Michael Oku (c) to win the title. Ishii confronted Jacobs after the match.

A moment is made, A historic reign is over and the age of The Young Gun has started. @LukeJacobs00_YG is the NEW! @RevProUK British Heavyweight Champion #RevPro12YA pic.twitter.com/Ay2KQKP4hu — The FiveMarks (@FiveMarksPod) August 24, 2024

MINA SHIRAKAWA IS THE NEW UNDISPUTED BRITISH WOMENS CHAMPION OH MY GODKSSJSNSKSN #revpro pic.twitter.com/Ow7kxvNT2x — corinne Ω 🌸 (@whirlingcandy) August 24, 2024