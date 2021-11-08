wrestling / News
RevPro British J Cup Results: Mike Bailey Wins The Cup
Revolution Pro Wrestling held the British J Cup tournament on November 6 from the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England, UK. Here are results, via Fightful:
* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Michael Oku def. LJ Cleary
* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Connor Mills def. JJ Gale
* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Luke Jacobs def. Robbie X
* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Mike Bailey def. Kid Lykos
* Yota Tsuji def. Big Damo
* The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) def. Ricky Knight Jr. & Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)
* British J Cup 2021 Four Way Final Match: Mike Bailey def. Connor Mills and Luke Jacobs and Michael Oku
.@SpeedballBailey 2021 Rev Pro British J Cup winner🏆#RevPro #BritishJCup #Impact #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/IqqJjznbz3
— BeyondThe3Count (@BeyondThe3Count) November 7, 2021
辻陽太 v Big Damo。Big Damoが毛むくじゃらすぎて周りの観客がそのことしか言ってないw #RevPro #njpw pic.twitter.com/U94zXVheFo
— michiko (@MCN_371) November 7, 2021
