RevPro British J Cup Results: Mike Bailey Wins The Cup

Revolution Pro Wrestling held the British J Cup tournament on November 6 from the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England, UK. Here are results, via Fightful:

* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Michael Oku def. LJ Cleary

* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Connor Mills def. JJ Gale

* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Luke Jacobs def. Robbie X

* British J Cup 2021 First Round Match: Mike Bailey def. Kid Lykos

* Yota Tsuji def. Big Damo

* The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) def. Ricky Knight Jr. & Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

* British J Cup 2021 Four Way Final Match: Mike Bailey def. Connor Mills and Luke Jacobs and Michael Oku