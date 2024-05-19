wrestling / News
RevPro & CMLL FantasticaMania UK Show One Results 5.19.24: Six-Man Tag Match, More
RevPro and CMLL held show one of FantasticaMania UK on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the London show, which aired on RevProOnDemand, below (per Fightful):
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Kanji
* Barbaro Cavernario def. Robbie X
* Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Dulce Gardenia def. Lykos Gym & Okumura
* Grizzled Young Veterans & Luke Jacobs def. Futuro, Mascara Dorada & Neon
* Hechicero def. Connor Mills
* Angel de Oro & Ultimo Guerrero def. Michael Oku & Zozaya
* Gabe Kidd, Magnus & Templario def. JJ Gale, Mistico & Ricky Knight Jr.
La primera victoria de la noche es para Stephanie Vaquer! Kanji fue una dura rival para “La Primera”. #FantasticaManiaUk | #FM2024 | #FantasticaMania2024 pic.twitter.com/bzJUbDYGGs
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 19, 2024
Amargo resultado para Máscara Dorada, Futuro y Neón en la primera función de FantasticaMania UK al ser derrotados por las rudezas Luke Jacobs y Grizzled Young Veterans. #FantasticaManiaUk | #FM2024 | #FantasticaMania2024 pic.twitter.com/BWTpzMKiBx
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 19, 2024