RevPro & CMLL FantasticaMania UK Show One Results 5.19.24: Six-Man Tag Match, More

RevPro and CMLL held show one of FantasticaMania UK on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the London show, which aired on RevProOnDemand, below (per Fightful):

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Kanji

* Barbaro Cavernario def. Robbie X

* Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Dulce Gardenia def. Lykos Gym & Okumura

* Grizzled Young Veterans & Luke Jacobs def. Futuro, Mascara Dorada & Neon

* Hechicero def. Connor Mills

* Angel de Oro & Ultimo Guerrero def. Michael Oku & Zozaya

* Gabe Kidd, Magnus & Templario def. JJ Gale, Mistico & Ricky Knight Jr.

La primera victoria de la noche es para Stephanie Vaquer! Kanji fue una dura rival para "La Primera".