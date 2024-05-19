wrestling / News

RevPro & CMLL FantasticaMania UK Show One Results 5.19.24: Six-Man Tag Match, More

May 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro CMLL FantasticaMania UK 2024 Image Credit: RevPro & CMILL

RevPro and CMLL held show one of FantasticaMania UK on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the London show, which aired on RevProOnDemand, below (per Fightful):

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Kanji

* Barbaro Cavernario def. Robbie X

* Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Dulce Gardenia def. Lykos Gym & Okumura

* Grizzled Young Veterans & Luke Jacobs def. Futuro, Mascara Dorada & Neon

* Hechicero def. Connor Mills

* Angel de Oro & Ultimo Guerrero def. Michael Oku & Zozaya

* Gabe Kidd, Magnus & Templario def. JJ Gale, Mistico & Ricky Knight Jr.

