RevPro Epic Encounter Results 4.20.24: Michael Oku Defends British Heavyweight Title, More
RevPro’s latest Epic Encounter show took place on Saturday night, with Michael Oku in action and more. You can see results from the Hertfordshire, England show, which aired on RevProOnDemand, below (courtesy of Cagematch.net):
* Oskar Leube def. Mike D Vecchio
* Seiki Yoshioka def. Cameron Khai
* Luke Jacobs def. Chris Ridgeway
* KUSHIDA def. Robbie X
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. JJ Gale
* Rhio def. Alex Windsor
* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Zozaya
From @RevProUK #EpicEncounter 2024@RKJ450 vs. @JJGale_PW
Stream this show at https://t.co/CHd70ypr5t
Photos, reviews and podcasts at https://t.co/OlEic9tsQX pic.twitter.com/EcfNY2dsE0
— BackBodyDrop.com (@BigBackBodyDrop) April 21, 2024
From @RevProUK #EpicEncounter 2024@HailWindsor vs. @Rhio2020
Stream this show at https://t.co/CHd70ypr5t
Photos, reviews and podcasts at https://t.co/OlEic9tsQX pic.twitter.com/b9Dm2kqAs1
— BackBodyDrop.com (@BigBackBodyDrop) April 21, 2024
From @RevProUK #EpicEncounter 2024@Robbie_X_ vs. #KUSHIDA
Stream this show at https://t.co/CHd70ypr5t
Photos, reviews and podcasts at https://t.co/OlEic9tsQX pic.twitter.com/ulYTiVBWzV
— BackBodyDrop.com (@BigBackBodyDrop) April 21, 2024
