RevPro Epic Encounter Results 4.20.24: Michael Oku Defends British Heavyweight Title, More

RevPro’s latest Epic Encounter show took place on Saturday night, with Michael Oku in action and more. You can see results from the Hertfordshire, England show, which aired on RevProOnDemand, below (courtesy of Cagematch.net):

* Oskar Leube def. Mike D Vecchio

* Seiki Yoshioka def. Cameron Khai

* Luke Jacobs def. Chris Ridgeway

* KUSHIDA def. Robbie X

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. JJ Gale

* Rhio def. Alex Windsor

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Zozaya