RevPro Epic Encounters 3 Set For Next Month

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Epic Encounters 3

RevPro has announced the event Epic Encounters 3 for October 4, featuring a British Heavyweight title match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. The lineup includes:

* RevPro British Heavyweight Title: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Connor Mills vs. RKJ
* Zoe Lucas vs. Aleah James

