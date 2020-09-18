wrestling / News
RevPro Epic Encounters 3 Set For Next Month
September 18, 2020
RevPro has announced the event Epic Encounters 3 for October 4, featuring a British Heavyweight title match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. The lineup includes:
* RevPro British Heavyweight Title: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Connor Mills vs. RKJ
* Zoe Lucas vs. Aleah James
Epic Encounters 3 premiers on @FiteTV Sunday October 4th 8pm BST l 3pm EST l 12pm PST with a huge line up headlined by a battle for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.
Pre-Order now: https://t.co/lx7ygm05o1 pic.twitter.com/3xxSWGWUtR
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 18, 2020
