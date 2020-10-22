wrestling / News
RevPro Epic Encounters 4 Announced For October 25
October 22, 2020 | Posted by
RevPro has announced that it will hold the fourth edition of its Epic Encounters event series on October 25. It will stream live on Twitch. This is the first time the show has been free, as the last three were available as PPVs on FITE. Here’s the lineup:
* RevPro British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Bea Priestley
* Dan Maloney vs. Mad Kurt
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricky Knight Jr.
Epic Encounters 4 is coming THIS SUNDAY 8pm GMT streaming for FREE on our brand new Twitch Channel.
Follow us now to get notifications when we go live: https://t.co/xnUFXMs0pb
The show archive will be available via https://t.co/vhLx7kP8wf pic.twitter.com/wh4d9pPmYO
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) October 21, 2020
