RevPro Epic Encounters 4 Announced For October 25

RevPro has announced that it will hold the fourth edition of its Epic Encounters event series on October 25. It will stream live on Twitch. This is the first time the show has been free, as the last three were available as PPVs on FITE. Here’s the lineup:

* RevPro British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Bea Priestley

* Dan Maloney vs. Mad Kurt

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricky Knight Jr.