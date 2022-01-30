RevPro High Stakes Results 1.29.22: Will Ospreay Defends Title, More

RevPro held their High Stakes show on Saturday night, with Will Ospreay defending his Undisputed British Heavyweight Title in the main event and more. The show took place in London and you can see full results below per Fightful:

* Alex Coughlin def. Gideon Grey

In a surprise appearance @AlexCoughlin93 answered and defeated @LordGideonGrey in an open invitation. I'll throw an asterisk on the surprise after last week's conversations but this is slightly different set of variables. #revpro #highstakes22 #highstakes pic.twitter.com/JGcTY0qEwq — Rob Poulloin (@RobPoulloin) January 29, 2022

* Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji

In a battle of the New Japan Dojo @Shooter_us defeats @tsuji_njpw in they official opening match of #highstakes #njpw #revpro rematch in the Tokyo Dome one day? #highstakes22 pic.twitter.com/ptSCoHlkMg — Rob Poulloin (@RobPoulloin) January 29, 2022

* Dan Moloney def. Callum Newman

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Alex Windsor def. Charli Evans

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Luke Jacobs

* Gabriel Kidd def. Francesco Akira

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. Aussie Open

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Michael Oku