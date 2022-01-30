wrestling / News

RevPro High Stakes Results 1.29.22: Will Ospreay Defends Title, More

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro High Stakes Image Credit: Revolution Pro

RevPro held their High Stakes show on Saturday night, with Will Ospreay defending his Undisputed British Heavyweight Title in the main event and more. The show took place in London and you can see full results below per Fightful:

* Alex Coughlin def. Gideon Grey

* Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji

* Dan Moloney def. Callum Newman

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Alex Windsor def. Charli Evans

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Luke Jacobs

* Gabriel Kidd def. Francesco Akira

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. Aussie Open

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Michael Oku

