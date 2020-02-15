RevPro High Stakes Results 2.14.20: Will Ospreay Battles For British Heavyweight Title, More

RevPro held their High Stakes show in Friday in London, main evented by Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the British Heavyweight Championship. The results were, per Fightful:

* British Women’s Championship: Giselle Shaw defeated Zoey Lucas to win the title.

* Dan Moloney defeated Jeff Cobb.

* Southside Speedking Championship: Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Robbie X to retain the title.

* LA Park defeated Eddie Kingston.

Intermission

* 6-Man Scramble: Mark Haskins defeated Chris Brookes, Carlos Romo, Hikuleo, Kyle Fletcher, and Mad Kurt Chapman.

– Gideon Grey introduced the next match:

* British Tag Team Championship: Great-O-Kharn and Rampage Brown defeated Chief Deputy Dunne and David Starr.

* British Cruiserweight Championship: Michael Oku beat El Phantasmo to win the title.

* British Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay defeated Zach Sabre Jr. to win the title.