RevPro High Stakes Results 2.18.24: Michael Oku vs. Will Ospreay, More

RevPro High Stakes took place on Sunday morning with Michael Oku battling Will Ospreay and more. You can see the full results from the London show, per Cagematch:

* AEW International Championship Scramble Match: Orange Cassidy defeats Cameron Khai, Flash Morgan Webster, Richard Holliday, Sha Samuels, Shigehiro Irie and Spike Trivet

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna def. Safire Reed

* Young Blood def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew

* Luke Jacobs def. JJ Gale

* Robbie X def. Mustafa Ali

* Shingo Takagi def. Trent Seven

* Anthony Ogogo def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Connor Mills

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay & Michael Oku just did a GOD-TIER encounter at today’s RevPro 💯 pic.twitter.com/J1HZqBywFY — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 18, 2024

Will Ospreay just knocked Oku the F*CK OUT at today’s RevPro! pic.twitter.com/fLMYnZo8cN — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 18, 2024