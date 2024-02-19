wrestling / News

RevPro High Stakes Results 2.18.24: Michael Oku vs. Will Ospreay, More

February 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WIll Ospreay Michael Oku RevPro High Stakes 2024 Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro High Stakes took place on Sunday morning with Michael Oku battling Will Ospreay and more. You can see the full results from the London show, per Cagematch:

* AEW International Championship Scramble Match: Orange Cassidy defeats Cameron Khai, Flash Morgan Webster, Richard Holliday, Sha Samuels, Shigehiro Irie and Spike Trivet

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna def. Safire Reed

* Young Blood def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew

* Luke Jacobs def. JJ Gale

* Robbie X def. Mustafa Ali

* Shingo Takagi def. Trent Seven

* Anthony Ogogo def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Connor Mills

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Will Ospreay

