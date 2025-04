– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) presented its RevPro High Stakes show earlier today at the Doncaster Dome in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, UK earlier today. It streamed live on RevProOnDemand. AEW star and reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was in action, defending her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title against Kanji. Below are some results, per Fightful

* JJ Gale defeated David Francisco and Jay Joshua and Robbie X and Stephen Wolf and Zozaya

* RKJ defeated Donovan Dijak

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Will Kaven (c) defeated Lio Rush

* Women’s Revolution Gauntlet: Dani Luna defeated Amira Blair and Anita Vaughan and Charli Evans and Emersyn Jayne and LA Taylor and Lizzy Evo and Mercedez Blaze and Safire Reed and Serena Deeb and Skye Smitson

* Leon Cage defeated Nino Bryant

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku (c) defeated Leon Slater

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Kanji