wrestling / News
RevPro ‘Live At the Cockpit 42’ Results: PAC Competes In Main Event
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
RevPro held their ‘Live At The Cockpit 42’ event in Greater London, England last night, which featured PAC competing in the main event. Here are the results, via Fightful:
* Kenneth Halfpenny & Shaun Jackson def. Brendan White & Gabriel Kidd
* Rob Lias def. James Mason
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship
Zoe Lucas (c) def. Seleziya Sparx
* David Starr def. Rickey Shane Page
* Team WhiteWolf (A-Kid & Carlos Romo) def. Dan Magee & Kurtis Chapman
* Chris Brookes (w/ Kid Lykos) def. TK Cooper
* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships
Josh Bodom & Sha Samuels def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) by DQ.
* PAC def. Michael Oku
