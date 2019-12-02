RevPro Live At The Cockpit 48 Results: Shota Umino, Ren Narita, More In Action

– Results from RevPro Live At The Cockpit 48 on 12/1/19. Results are courtesy of Cagematch.net.

* Rob Lias defeated JJ Gale

* SWE Speed King Title Three-Way Match: Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Darius Lockhart and Senza Volto to retain the title

* Gisele Shaw defeated Bobbi Tyler

* Dan Moloney & The Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) defeated The Legion (Rampage Brown, Sha Samuels & The Great O-Kharn) by referee’s decision

* Moonlight Express (MAO & Mike Bailey) defeated Dan Magee & Kurtis Chapman

* Shota Umino defeated Carlos Romo

* Hikuleo defeated Kyle Fletcher

* Michael Oku defeated Ren Narita