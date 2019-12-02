wrestling / News
RevPro Live At The Cockpit 48 Results: Shota Umino, Ren Narita, More In Action
– Results from RevPro Live At The Cockpit 48 on 12/1/19. Results are courtesy of Cagematch.net.
* Rob Lias defeated JJ Gale
* SWE Speed King Title Three-Way Match: Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Darius Lockhart and Senza Volto to retain the title
* Gisele Shaw defeated Bobbi Tyler
* Dan Moloney & The Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) defeated The Legion (Rampage Brown, Sha Samuels & The Great O-Kharn) by referee’s decision
* Moonlight Express (MAO & Mike Bailey) defeated Dan Magee & Kurtis Chapman
* Shota Umino defeated Carlos Romo
* Hikuleo defeated Kyle Fletcher
* Michael Oku defeated Ren Narita
ダン・モロニーが遂にオーカーンと遭遇！！パワーファイター同士凄く良かった！！この2人のシングルが観たい！！🙏😊#オーカーン #greatokharn #dandandan #danmoloney #ダンはまだ21歳 #オカジョ #njpw #revpro pic.twitter.com/PjpPC8PI7M
— rarityxxx (@vivconduit441) December 2, 2019
One thing that made me happy on the second part of 2019?
Definitely to get to see @SenzaVoltoReal killing it with RevPro. pic.twitter.com/SaePkzrdt6
— Machine Gun Cass (@CadetCassJr) December 1, 2019
What a night at the @cockpittheatre watching #RevPro wrestling 💪🏻Greatest sport in the world 💯Shoutout to @SpeedballBailey & @GiseleShaw08 for stealing the show ⭐️#HappySunday #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/oH9zpQNraP
— Sam Benjamin (@SamBenjaminNow) December 1, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Santino Marella Says Santina Was Supposed To Be a One-Off, Considers It Some of His Best Acting Work
- Kane on The Biggest Misconception About Vince McMahon, Using His WWE Fame in Mayor Race
- Hernandez on Losing His Singles Push in TNA Because Jim Cornette Quit the Company, How TNA Didn’t Want to Reimburse Him for His Neck Injury He Suffered There
- Renee Michelle Reacts to Drake Maverick Flirting with Dana Brooke