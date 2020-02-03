wrestling / News

RevPro Live At The Cockpit Results 2.2.20: Taya Valkyrie, Mark Haskins & More Compete

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taya Valkyrie

– RevPro held their Live At The Cockpit show on Sunday featuring Taya Valkyrie, Mark Haskins, and more. You can see the full results below from the show, via Fightful:

– Senza Volto defeats Carlos Romo.

– Dan Moloney defeats Hikuleo by DQ.

– Eddie Kingston defeats Dan Magee (w/Mad Kurt).

SWE World Heavyweight Title Match: David Starr (c) defeats Rampage Brown (w/Gideon Grey).

– The Great O-Kharn (w/Gideon Grey) defeats Kenneth Halfpenny.

– Taya Valkyrie defeats Chakara.

– Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeats Kyle Fletcher.

– Michael Oku & Shota Umino defeat Ricky Knight Jr. & Robbie X.

