wrestling / News
RevPro Live At The Cockpit Results 2.2.20: Taya Valkyrie, Mark Haskins & More Compete
– RevPro held their Live At The Cockpit show on Sunday featuring Taya Valkyrie, Mark Haskins, and more. You can see the full results below from the show, via Fightful:
– Senza Volto defeats Carlos Romo.
Awesome 1st show of the year at the Cockpit, it was amazing seeing @CarlosRomoPW again, and @TheTayaValkyrie live for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/mzEghdAdUF
— Donna (@Angelus619) February 2, 2020
Over to Marylebone now for Rev Pro Live At The Cockpit 49!
Volto/Romo opening. pic.twitter.com/LtTQcEzbAJ
— Mike 🍖 (@MikeKilby) February 2, 2020
– Dan Moloney defeats Hikuleo by DQ.
– Eddie Kingston defeats Dan Magee (w/Mad Kurt).
– SWE World Heavyweight Title Match: David Starr (c) defeats Rampage Brown (w/Gideon Grey).
– The Great O-Kharn (w/Gideon Grey) defeats Kenneth Halfpenny.
– Taya Valkyrie defeats Chakara.
– Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeats Kyle Fletcher.
the rightful OTT champion is here pic.twitter.com/kDgbI566So
— Mike 🍖 (@MikeKilby) February 2, 2020
– Michael Oku & Shota Umino defeat Ricky Knight Jr. & Robbie X.
Main event! RKJ/Robbie X vs. DEATH RIDERS UK pic.twitter.com/xQVwEslmkd
— Mike 🍖 (@MikeKilby) February 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bayley on Her Preferred Opponents From Each Brand, Liv Morgan’s Return
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle
- Jim Ross On Why The New XFL Has a Fighting Chance, Vince McMahon’s Reaction To the Original XFL’s Failure
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds