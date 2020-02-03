RevPro Live At The Cockpit Results 2.2.20: Taya Valkyrie, Mark Haskins & More Compete

– RevPro held their Live At The Cockpit show on Sunday featuring Taya Valkyrie, Mark Haskins, and more. You can see the full results below from the show, via Fightful:

– Senza Volto defeats Carlos Romo.

Awesome 1st show of the year at the Cockpit, it was amazing seeing @CarlosRomoPW again, and @TheTayaValkyrie live for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/mzEghdAdUF — Donna (@Angelus619) February 2, 2020

Over to Marylebone now for Rev Pro Live At The Cockpit 49! Volto/Romo opening. pic.twitter.com/LtTQcEzbAJ — Mike 🍖 (@MikeKilby) February 2, 2020

– Dan Moloney defeats Hikuleo by DQ.

– Eddie Kingston defeats Dan Magee (w/Mad Kurt).

– SWE World Heavyweight Title Match: David Starr (c) defeats Rampage Brown (w/Gideon Grey).

– The Great O-Kharn (w/Gideon Grey) defeats Kenneth Halfpenny.

– Taya Valkyrie defeats Chakara.

– Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeats Kyle Fletcher.

the rightful OTT champion is here pic.twitter.com/kDgbI566So — Mike 🍖 (@MikeKilby) February 2, 2020

– Michael Oku & Shota Umino defeat Ricky Knight Jr. & Robbie X.