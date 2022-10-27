RevPro Live At The Guildhall Results 10.25.22: Minoru Suzuki, Lio Rush & More In Action

RevPro held their latest show, Live At The Guildhall, on Tuesday with Minoru Suzuki in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:

* Will Kaven def. Samuel Hawkes

* Maya Matthews def. Aluna Blue

* Michael Oku def. JJ Gale

* Greedy Souls def. David Francisco & Joshua James

* Lio Rush def. Connor Mills

* Mad Kurt & Minoru Suzuki def. The Legion