wrestling / News
RevPro Live At The NOTpit 55 Results: British Women’s Title Match, More
RevPro held their latest show, Live At The NOTpit 55, on Sunday night featuring British Women’s Title match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku)
* Debbie Keitel def. Kira Chimera
* Yota Tsuji def. Lucian Phillips
* Mike Bailey def. Luke Jacobs
* Brendan White & Doug Williams def. David Francisco & Joshua James
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. JJ Gale
* The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) def. Callum Newman, Lee Hunter & Robbie X
でたー、レプリカの世界ヘビー笑#RevPro #ウィルオスプレイ pic.twitter.com/e15ixgAU1Z
— ブルーツリー@プロレス垢 (@Bluetree1996) November 8, 2021
#RevProuk #RevPro #willospreay#London pic.twitter.com/YAzRKkew2b
— 青木 勇也 🇬🇧（yuya） (@Aoking_15) November 7, 2021
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Alex Windsor def. Gisele Shaw (c) to win the title
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Was Hospitalized For 10 Days, Provides Update On Her Health
- Eric Bischoff On His Experience Working With Bobby Heenan In WCW, Heenan’s Frustrations With the Company
- Tony Khan on Intentionally Holding Back Marquee Matches for CM Punk, Punk’s Impact on AEW’s Business
- Backstage Update on Latest WWE Releases, Creative Plans for Nia Jax, Eva Marie and Others