RevPro Live At The NOTpit 55 Results: British Women’s Title Match, More

RevPro held their latest show, Live At The NOTpit 55, on Sunday night featuring British Women’s Title match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku)

* Debbie Keitel def. Kira Chimera

* Yota Tsuji def. Lucian Phillips

* Mike Bailey def. Luke Jacobs

* Brendan White & Doug Williams def. David Francisco & Joshua James

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. JJ Gale

* The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) def. Callum Newman, Lee Hunter & Robbie X

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Alex Windsor def. Gisele Shaw (c) to win the title