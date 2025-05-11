wrestling / News
RevPro Live in Coventry Results 5.11.25: Emersyn Jayne Faces Kanji
– Revolution Pro Wrestling presented RevPro Live In Coventry earlier today at the HMV Empire in Coventry, West Midlands, England. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Liam Slater defeated Cameron Khai.
* Medusa Complex (Charli Evans & Millie McKenzie) defeated Cut Throat Collective (Lizzy Evo & Safire Reed).
* Chris Ridgeway defeated Nino Bryant.
* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title Contenders Tournament Quarterfinal Match: TK Cooper beat Leon Slater.
* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title Contenders Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sha Samuels beat JJ Gale.
* Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) defeated Flying Bryant Brothers (Leland Bryant & Zander Bryant).
* Jay Joshua defeated Zozaya by Count Out.
* Emersyn Jayne beat Kanji.