wrestling / News
RevPro Live In Coventry Results (7.28.24): Michael Oku vs. Donovan Dijak, More
July 29, 2024 | Posted by
Revolution Pro Wrestling held the RevPro Live In Coventry event on Sunday from HMV Empire in Coventry, West Midlands, England, UK. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
*Nina Samuels def. Anita Vaughan
*Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew
*David Francisco def. Joshua James by DQ
*Kanji def. Debbie Keitel
*Ricky Knight Jr. def. Omari
*Connor Mills def. Lee Dawson
*Cruiserweight Scramble Qualifying Match: Cameron Khai def. Danny Black
*Zozaya def. Robbie X
*Michael Oku def. Donovan Dijak