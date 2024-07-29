wrestling / News

RevPro Live In Coventry Results (7.28.24): Michael Oku vs. Donovan Dijak, More

July 29, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
RevPro

Revolution Pro Wrestling held the RevPro Live In Coventry event on Sunday from HMV Empire in Coventry, West Midlands, England, UK. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

*Nina Samuels def. Anita Vaughan

*Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew

*David Francisco def. Joshua James by DQ

*Kanji def. Debbie Keitel

*Ricky Knight Jr. def. Omari

*Connor Mills def. Lee Dawson

*Cruiserweight Scramble Qualifying Match: Cameron Khai def. Danny Black

*Zozaya def. Robbie X

*Michael Oku def. Donovan Dijak

