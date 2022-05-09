RevPro Live In London 61 Results: United Empire In Main Event, More

RevPro held their Live In London 61 show on Sunday night featuring the United Empire in action and more. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Remi Adetunji defeated David Francisco

* Lykos Gym defeated Callum Newman & JJ Gale

* Shota Umino (w/Gideon Grey) defeated Chuck Mambo

* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Lee Hunter

* Robbie X defeated Joshua James

* Alex Windsor & Maya Matthews defeated The Uprising

* TK Cooper defeated Yota Tsuji (w/Gideon Grey)

* The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Will Ospreay) defeated Destination Everywhere & Luke Jacobs