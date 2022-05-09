wrestling / News

RevPro Live In London 61 Results: United Empire In Main Event, More

May 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro Live In London 61 Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro held their Live In London 61 show on Sunday night featuring the United Empire in action and more. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Remi Adetunji defeated David Francisco

* Lykos Gym defeated Callum Newman & JJ Gale

* Shota Umino (w/Gideon Grey) defeated Chuck Mambo

* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Lee Hunter

* Robbie X defeated Joshua James

* Alex Windsor & Maya Matthews defeated The Uprising

* TK Cooper defeated Yota Tsuji (w/Gideon Grey)

* The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Will Ospreay) defeated Destination Everywhere & Luke Jacobs

