RevPro Live In London 63 Results: Will Ospreay In Main Event, More
July 3, 2022 | Posted by
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 63 event on Saturday night with Will Ospreay competing in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Michael Oku defeated Joshua James
* Robbie X defeated JJ Gale
* Great British Tag League 2022 Block B Match: Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji defeated Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II
* Luke Jacobs defeated Connor Mills by DQ
* RKJ defeated Man Like Dereiss
* Alex Windsor pinned Ava White
* Great British Tag League 2022 Block B Match: Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper and Jude London & Paris de Silva fought to a 30-minute time limit draw
* Will Ospreay defeated Mad Kurt by referee decision
