RevPro Live In London 64 Results: Luke Jacobs Defends Cruiserweight Title, More

RevPro held their Live In London 64 show on Sunday evening, featuring a Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match and more. You can check out the results from the event below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Paris de Silva def. Chuck Mambo

* Shoto Umino & Ricky Knight Jr. def. The Legion

* Kanji def. Maya Matthews

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Leon Slater

* Jude London def. TK Cooper

* Mark Davis def. Robbie X

* The Smokin’ Aces def. Destination Everywhere