RevPro Live In London 64 Results: Luke Jacobs Defends Cruiserweight Title, More

August 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro Live in London 64 Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro held their Live In London 64 show on Sunday evening, featuring a Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match and more. You can check out the results from the event below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Paris de Silva def. Chuck Mambo
* Shoto Umino & Ricky Knight Jr. def. The Legion
* Kanji def. Maya Matthews
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Leon Slater
* Jude London def. TK Cooper
* Mark Davis def. Robbie X
* The Smokin’ Aces def. Destination Everywhere

