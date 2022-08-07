wrestling / News
RevPro Live In London 64 Results: Luke Jacobs Defends Cruiserweight Title, More
RevPro held their Live In London 64 show on Sunday evening, featuring a Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match and more. You can check out the results from the event below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Paris de Silva def. Chuck Mambo
* Shoto Umino & Ricky Knight Jr. def. The Legion
* Kanji def. Maya Matthews
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Leon Slater
* Jude London def. TK Cooper
* Mark Davis def. Robbie X
* The Smokin’ Aces def. Destination Everywhere
