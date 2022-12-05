RevPro Live In London 68 Results: Zak Knight vs. Ricky Knight Jr, More

RevPro’s latest Live in London show took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the event below, per Cagematch.net:

* Leon Slater def. Michael Oku

* Shaun Jackson def. Joshua James

* Dan Moloney & Will Kaven def. Luke Jacobs & Robbie X

* Connor Mills def. Eddie Dennis

* Southside Women’s Championship Match: Kanji def. Mercedez Blaze

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. Greedy Souls by DQ

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Zak Knight