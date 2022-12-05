wrestling / News
RevPro Live In London 68 Results: Zak Knight vs. Ricky Knight Jr, More
December 4, 2022 | Posted by
RevPro’s latest Live in London show took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the event below, per Cagematch.net:
* Leon Slater def. Michael Oku
* Shaun Jackson def. Joshua James
* Dan Moloney & Will Kaven def. Luke Jacobs & Robbie X
* Connor Mills def. Eddie Dennis
* Southside Women’s Championship Match: Kanji def. Mercedez Blaze
* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. Greedy Souls by DQ
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Zak Knight
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Comments On The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Liked Him A Lot
- Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
- Barry Bloom Reveals Lucrative Part of Scott Hall’s WCW Contract He Wrote In
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Wanting to Do Undertaker vs. Nailz, Sgt. Slaughter Transitioning to Backstage Role