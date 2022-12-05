wrestling / News

RevPro Live In London 68 Results: Zak Knight vs. Ricky Knight Jr, More

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro Live in London 68 Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro’s latest Live in London show took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the event below, per Cagematch.net:

* Leon Slater def. Michael Oku

* Shaun Jackson def. Joshua James

* Dan Moloney & Will Kaven def. Luke Jacobs & Robbie X

* Connor Mills def. Eddie Dennis

* Southside Women’s Championship Match: Kanji def. Mercedez Blaze

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. Greedy Souls by DQ

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Zak Knight

