RevPro Live In London 75 Full Results 07.02.2023: Michael Oku vs. Leyton Buzzard Headliner, More

The RevPro Live in London 75 show was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on July 2 in London, England. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.

* Connor Mills & Wild Boar defeated Luke Jacobs & Robbie X

* Jordon Breaks defeated James Mason

* Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman

* Southside Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Bout: Dani Luna vs. Hyan ended in no contest

* Trent Seven defeated Zak Knight

* Leyton Buzzard defeated Michael Oku