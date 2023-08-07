RevPro Live In London 76 Results: Subculture Defend British Tag Titles, More

Revolution Pro Wrestling held their Live in London 76 show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Leon Slater def. Harrison Bennett

* The VeloCities def. Greedy Souls

* Dan Moloney def. Zak Knight

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Subculture def. Sunshine Machine

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Alex Windsor def. Hyan

* Elimination Match: Luke Jacobs, Michael Oku, Ricky Knight Jr., Robbie X & Sha Samuels def. Callum Newman, Connor Mills, Jordon Breaks, Trent Seven & Wild Boar. Oku eliminated Wild Boar and Trent Seven to end the match.