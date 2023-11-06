RevPro Live In London 79 Results 11.5.23: Michael Oku vs. Luke Jacobs, More

RevPro’s Live In London 79 show took place on Sunday, with Michael Oku in action and more. You can check out the results from the 229 The Venue show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Great British Tag League 2023 Block A: Lykos Gym [6] def. Keiron Lacey & Mark Trew [0]

* Robbie X def. Spike Trivet by DQ

* Dani Luna & Kanji def. Alex Windsor & Mercedez Blaze

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Shigehiro Irie

* Leon Slater def. Trent Seven

* Great British League 2023 Block B: Sunshine Machine [3] def. CPF [0]

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Luke Jacobs

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Connor Mills def. Sha Samuels