RevPro Live In London 81 Results 1.7.24: Gabe Kidd Battles Robbie X, More

RevPro held their Live In London 81 show on Sunday, with Gabe Kidd in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch”

* Leyton Buzzard defeated Cameron Khai

* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Brett Semtex

* Connor Mills defeated Trent Seven

* Harley Hudson, Jordon Breaks, Luke Jacobs defeated Dani Luna, Leon Slater & The OJMO

* Gabe Kidd defeated Robbie X

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Two Of Three Falls Match: Safire Reed defeated Kanji [2-1]

* JJ Gale defeated Callum Newman