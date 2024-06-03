wrestling / News
RevPro Live In London 86 Results 6.2.24: British Women’s Title Match, More
RevPro Live In London 86 took place on Sunday night, with Dani Luna defending the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the London show, which aired on RevPro On Demand, below (per Fightful):
* Michael Oku def. Jordan Saeed
* The Sunshine Machine def. Chris Ridgeway & Connor Mills
* Brett Semtex def. Lee Dawson
* Zozaya def. Cameron Khai
* Will Kaven def. Fuego Del Sol, Leon Slater & Robbie X
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Joshua James
* Young Guns def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna def. Rhio
