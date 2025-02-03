wrestling / News
RevPro Live In London 92 Results 2.2.25: Zoe Lucas Battles Safire Reed, More
RevPro held their latest Live In London event on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the full results from the London show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Robbie X defeated Kuro
* Kanji defeated LA Taylor
* Leon Slater defeated Leon Cage
* Stephen Wolf defeated Will Kaven
* 1 Called Manders defeated Iker Navarro
* Young Guns defeated Barcelona Blacklist
* Zoe Lucas defeated Safire Reed
🎶 There’s only 1 called Manders 🎶#RevPro #BritWresIsAlive #SupportIndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/Ry12miHehJ
— Wrestling (@BritWresIsAlive) February 2, 2025
Iker Navarro returns to Rev Pro#RevPro #BritWresIsAlive #SupportIndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/BxgdaYMrL8
— Wrestling (@BritWresIsAlive) February 2, 2025
