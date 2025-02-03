wrestling / News

RevPro Live In London 92 Results 2.2.25: Zoe Lucas Battles Safire Reed, More

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro Live in London 92 - Zoe Lucas Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro held their latest Live In London event on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the full results from the London show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Robbie X defeated Kuro

* Kanji defeated LA Taylor

* Leon Slater defeated Leon Cage

* Stephen Wolf defeated Will Kaven

* 1 Called Manders defeated Iker Navarro

* Young Guns defeated Barcelona Blacklist

* Zoe Lucas defeated Safire Reed

