RevPro Live In London 94 Results 4.6.25: Michael Oku In Action, More
April 7, 2025 | Posted by
RevPro held Live In London 94 on Sunday night in London, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the show, which streamed on RevProOnDemand, below (per Cagematch.net):
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Cameron Khai
* Zozaya def. Jordon Breaks
* Chris Ridgeway def. Leon Cage
* Michael Oku def. Nino Bryant
* Seiki Yoshioka def. Stephen Wolf
* Youngest Guns In Charge def. CPF
* Kanji def. Dani Luna
Leon Slater le puso fin de forma abrupta al Instagram Live de Michael Oku en RevPro Live in London 😂#revpro @RevProUK @LEONSLATER_ @TheOJMO #ig #instagram #iglivepic.twitter.com/HqPgeVobpu
— Pep S. Caro ペップ・S・カロ (@ElPep23) April 6, 2025
