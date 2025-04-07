RevPro Live In London 94 Results 4.6.25: Michael Oku In Action, More

RevPro held Live In London 94 on Sunday night in London, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the show, which streamed on RevProOnDemand, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Cameron Khai

* Zozaya def. Jordon Breaks

* Chris Ridgeway def. Leon Cage

* Michael Oku def. Nino Bryant

* Seiki Yoshioka def. Stephen Wolf

* Youngest Guns In Charge def. CPF

* Kanji def. Dani Luna