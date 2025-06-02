RevPro Live In London 96 Results 6.1.25: Leon Slater Battles Cameron Khai, More

RevPro held their Live In London 96 show on Sunday with Leon Slater in singles action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on RevPro On Demand, per Cagematch.net:

* British J Cup 2025 Qualifying Match: Nino Bryant def. Leland Bryant & Zander Bryant

* Mark Trew def. JJ Gale

* Kanji def. Aluna

* Leon Slater def. Cameron Khai

* Connor Mills & Jay Joshua def. Harry Milligan & Joshua James

* Chris Ridgeway def. Jordon Breaks

* CPF & Michael Oku def. Ricky Knight Jr. & Young Guns